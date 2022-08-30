SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Round 4 action from the 2022-23 Serie A, with matches scheduled to run from Tuesday 30 August to Thursday 1 September 2022.

This first midweek Serie A round of the season opens on the early evening of Tuesday 30 August with champions AC Milan heading to Sassuolo, with the Rossoneri’s Stefano Pioli urging his team not to take anything for granted against the Neroverdi.

“It is early in the season, but all points are important,” said the Milan manager. “We can always expect a difficult challenge in any away game, but I want my players to have confidence that they can win in any encounter.”

Tuesday also features Internazionale welcoming Cremonese to the San Siro, while Roma will welcome Monza to Stadio Olimpico – with the visitors’ Giovanni Stroppa hoping his team can spring an upset.

“We got to Roma with humility and an understanding that they are an excellent team with a great manager, but we still always have hope that we can turn the match in our favour through hard work and luck,” said the Monza manager.

Wednesday sees heavyweights Lazio, Juventus and Napoli in action. Le Aquile have the toughest assignment of the trio, as they head to Stadio Luigi Ferraris to take on Sampdoria, and manager Maurizio Sarri is expecting a tricky match.

“There are no easy games in Serie A, there is quality throughout the league. Lazio has ambitions to do better than last season,” explained Sarri.

Juventus will back themselves to beat Spezia at home, especially if striker Dusan Vlahovic hits his straps. “He is happy when he scores goals, but as always he needs to improve his choices. I am happy for him,” said manager Massimiliano Allegri of the Serbian attacker.

The round wraps up on Thursday 1 September with Atalanta hosting Torino in Bergamo, as well as Bologna welcoming Salernitana to Stadio Renato Dall’Ara.

Serie A broadcast details, 30 August – 1 September 2022

All times CAT

Tuesday 30 August

18:30: Sassuolo v AC Milan – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Football

20:45: Internazionale v Cremonese – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

20:45: Roma v Monza – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 1

Wednesday 31 August

18:30: Empoli v Verona – LIVE on SuperSport PSL and SuperSport GOtv Football

18:30: Sampdoria v Lazio – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

18:30: Udinese v Fiorentina – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 1 and SuperSport Maximo 1

20:45: Juventus v Spezia – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

20:45: Napoli v Lecce – LIVE on SuperSport PSL

Thursday 1 August