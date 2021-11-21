A founding member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Captain Kojo Tsikata, has passed on.

Though the cause of death is not immediately known, the news of his demise broke out on Saturday, November 20, 2021.

The Party’s National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, confirmed the news on Accra-based TV3.

“He is one of the people who worked very hard to give us the democracy we are enjoying today right from the PNDC time till now NDC. This is really sad news not just for the NDC because his stature goes beyond the NDC. It is sad news for Ghana,” Mr Gyamfi eulogised.

He went on to express his condolence to the bereaved family on behalf of the NDC.

The deceased was a former Head of National Security and Foreign Affairs during the Provisional National Defence Council regime.

He was appointed in 1982 under the Jerry Rawlings administration.

ALSO READ:

He had been in charge of national security since 1982 and later joined the Rawlings administration on 21 January 1995 and was a member of the Council of State and a captain of the Ghana Army.