The sudden demise of late Transport Minister, Dzifa Attivor, has dealt a huge blow to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) fraternity.

Her dream, according to the Greater Accra Regional Organiser of the party, Anthony Nukpenu, was to see the party back to power.

Dzifa Attivor passed on in Accra on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, after a short illness.

The former Minister for Transport was 65.

Ahead of the 2024 general election, he said Hon. Attivor had been working tirelessly for a resounding victory for the party.

Her death, Mr Nukpenu said is very catastrophic given the effort she had put for a resounding victory in 2024.

“Her major focus was to see the NDC back to power. Its very unfortunate that a little sickness has taken her away,” Mr Nukpenu said in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Tuesday.

He described the late Attivor as a unifier who was very committed to the NDC agenda.

“I have never seen her play a game of division in party work. She always puts up a smile, she is focused, determined and creates the environment for unity and peace,” the NDC Greater Accra Organiser said.

Mr Nukpenu said the only way the NDC can honour her is to work hard to bring the NDC back to power.