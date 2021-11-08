Former President John Mahama on Friday mourned with the family of former Western Regional Minister, Alfred Ekow Gyan when they laid him to rest.

Accompanied by some members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the team joined the final funeral rites held at the Takoradi Sports Club.

Members of the team included the National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, the 2020 running mate, Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang, Former Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, former Ministers of State Madam Sherry Ayittey, Kofi Totobi Quakyi and Paul Evans Aidoo.

The rest were Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, Dr Aquinas Tawiah Quansah, former Ambassador Victor Smith, Hon. Kofi Arko Nokoe and Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye.

This followed a burial service at the Bethel Methodist Church in Takoradi in the Western Region.

Mr Gyan reportedly died on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, after battling a short illness.

The incident is said to have occurred at the Maritime Hospital in Accra where he was undergoing treatment.

Mr Gyan was appointed a Deputy Western Regional Minister after two failed attempts to secure the Takoradi Constituency Parliamentary seat for the NDC.

He was a trained engineer and operated a construction firm.

Until his demise, he was the Western Regional Chairman of the NDC Communications Committee and Regional President of the NDC Professionals Forum.