A 35-year-old Ghanaian man, identified as Moses Mensah, is serving a three-year jail term for stealing plantains from a police officer at Saltpond in the Central Region.

Recounting how he ended up in jail, he admitted that he had stolen over 20 plantains on several occasions from the police officer in the past.

Mr Mensah told Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng of Crime Check TV that he sold the stolen plantains for money and was subsequently arrested with the help of an informant.

He was charged for stealing and was found guilty and sentenced to three years imprisonment by a court in Ghana.

Mr Mensah, a serial thief, had previously been arrested for breaking into someone’s store to steal.

He was made to pay a fine after the arrest. According to him, the store theft incident, where he was made to pay a fine, compounded his last case when he appeared before a court.