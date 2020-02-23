Ghana’s number one Akan radio station, Adom FM, is set to entertain Ghanaians with another edition of its popular Pork Party.

The crew this time will take the never dulling party to the K-Gee Pub and Grill inside Amasaman, 3 Junction on the Accra-Kumasi Highway.

READ THIS:

The party is scheduled for March 6, 2020 with pork to be served free of charge alongside surprise packages.

Patrons who want to enjoy more pork after the party will get very reduced prize packages.

Find your way to the venue to enjoy free pork and fried yam with Jerry Justice, Nana Ampofo Agyei, Kwame Oboadie, OPD, Papa Bills and all your favourite Adom FM presenters.