Alexander Isak’s rich goalscoring form at St James’ Park continued as Newcastle beat Tottenham to boost their hopes of European football next season.

Isak produced two clinical finishes to score in each half as he netted on home turf for the sixth consecutive match.

The striker now has 17 goals in 24 Premier League appearances this season.

Anthony Gordan and Fabian Schar were also on target for the Magpies, while Timo Werner had two chances for Spurs but his finishing let him down.

Newcastle’s emphatic victory lifted them up to sixth in the table – a point ahead of Manchester United, who face Bournemouth at 17:30 BST on Saturday.

Spurs dropped to fifth and are still level on points with Aston Villa but below Unai Emery’s side on goal difference.