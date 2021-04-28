Irate Zongo youth at Kyebi in the Eastern Region have clashed with police over the arrest of three persons on Tuesday evening.

The arrest follows claims of death threats on the Kyebi District Police commander, Superintendent Magnus Reinford Sam, by some members of the Zongo community.

The suspects, Joy News has learned, allegedly threatened the police boss after he was accused of burning down two excavators belonging to some miners in Kyebi two months ago.

The police commander, our sources say besieged the community with a team of Police officers and arrested the suspects.

READ ALSO:

But the irate youth dissatisfied with the turn of events, stormed the police station and demanded the release of the suspects.

It took police reinforcement who fired tear gas to disperse the crowd.

One of the enraged youth, Baba Alidu says the action of the police was unacceptable.

“We were there around 6 pm when the police commander and his team came and arrested our boys. We asked them about their crime and they told us they have threatened the district police commander so we also mobilzed and demanded their release but they started firing tear gas. Our boys were not happy so they also blocked the road and started burning tyres until the divisional commander came and assured us that he will get them released. In fact, in less than thirty minutes our boys were released”.

Meanwhile, the district police commander, Superintendent Magnus Reinford Sam has denied the suspects were apprehended because of the threats on his life.

He, however, told Joy News, the police undertook a swoop to rid the community of criminals.