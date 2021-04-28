If you enter into ministry expecting to be successful overnight, get ready to be disappointed, Bishop Titi-Ofei has said.

According to the Presiding Bishop of The Pleasant Place Church, it is wrong for any young pastor to see a church given to him as a bona fide property.

Bishop Titi-Ofei’s comment follows an exposé that some pastors of Lighthouse Chapel International have been shortchanged.

The pastors claim they have contemplated suicide due to the trauma they suffered while serving as pastors of the church.

But, Bishop Titi-Ofei who is also the founder and President of Almond Institute said young pastors should not expect any support from senior pastors if they live above their means.

In a Facebook post, he cited seven reasons why young pastors suffer from disappointed expectations.

Read the post below: