The Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Alhaji Inusah Fuseini has described as defective and deficient an invitation extended to him by the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service to assist with a probe into some comments he made on Pan African Television recently.

According to him, the CID is set up to investigate crimes and not comments thus, the invitation is unwarranted.

Inusah Fuseini, while on the TV programme encouraged the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama to set up a parallel government and declare himself President following the EC’s declaration of Nana Akufo-Addo as winner of the polls.

The comments generated serious controversy with many criticizing the legislator for his comment.

The CID says it expects the legislator to report at its office at 10am on Thursday December 24, 2020 to assist in investigations.

But Inusah Fuseini says he awaits counsel from his lawyers on what to do next with regards to the invitation.

“The invitation has a major defect. They say i should come and assist them in an investigation into comments I have made on Pan African TV which comment they quoted but investigations are not into comments, they are into crimes or alleged crimes and so the invitation itself is deficient because i have a constitutional right to be told the nature of the offence that is being investigations but all the same, I do think that my lawyers will lawyers on the best possible line of action in terms of the invitation to the police.”