The National Democratic Congress has been banned from further protests in Ghana’s capital, Accra over the 2020 elections.

The police in a statement said it has secured a restraining order against the NDC from embarking on further protests and demonstrations in Accra.

The statement added that, “in a matter between the Republic (Ghana Police Service) and National Democratic Congress and Kobina Ade Coker, the High Court, under Justice Elfreda they Dankyi (Mrs.), has prohibited all NDC intended protests from Sunday 20th December, 2020 —10th January, 2021.

“The prohibition order follows an Affidavit filed by the Police upon receipt of notification from the Greater Accra Regional Chairman of NDC, Kobina Ade Coker, on intended daily protests within the above-mentioned dates in Accra and all constituencies across the region.”

“The request by the NDC cannot obviously be met by the police in view of ongoing post-election and multifaceted security operations for the festive season and beyond. The Regional Police Command is hereby drawing the attention of the general public especially sympathisers, followers and supporters of the NDC, to the restriction order and compliance.”

Read full statement: