The Electoral Commission (EC) has gazetted the 2020 general election results at the Assembly Press in Accra.

This was done on December 10, 2020, a day after the declaration by the Returning Officer of the presidential election and Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Jean Mensa.

This is in line with a law which mandates the Commission to gazette the results of every presidential election after it has declared the winner.

The EC does this to give legal backing to the results.

The declaration of the 2020 presidential election, which has been gazetted, is a constitutional instrument (CI 135) signed by Mrs Mensa.

It reads, “In exercise of the power conferred on the Electoral Commission under Article 63 (9) of the 1992 Constitution, this instrument is hereby made.

“Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Presidential Candidate, having, in the Presidential Election held on the 7th of December, 2020, pursuant to Article 63 (3) of the Constitution, obtained more than fifty per cent of the total number of valid votes cast, is hereby declared the President-Elect of the Republic of Ghana.”