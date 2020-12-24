The Teachers and Education Workers Union (TEWU) has indicated its intention of withdrawing its services following the inability of the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission to reach an agreement over improve conditions of service.

According to TEWU, it is regrettable that for close to two years, the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission has not been able to finalize issues on its condition of service, while members continue to work under very difficult situation.

It said in a statement that failure by the commission to conclude negotiations on the conditions of srevice is unfair and in bad faith.

“Our Universities are expected to reopen, in January2021, and our members will still be delivering their services and yet they will be working under a condition of service which has not been reviewed for close to 12 years”, the statement noted.

“In view of the above, the union’s position is that, failure on the part of Fair Wages and Salaries Commission to give priority attention to immediately conclude negotiation on the new condition service, for the unionized staff of the public universities, before the beginning of the academic year, in January 2021, which obviously will come with added responsibility with the intake of the first batch of graduates of the Free Senior High School, the union will advise itself”, it further pointed out.

TEWU has since June 2019 been engaging the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission on the review of conditions of service for unionized staff of the public universities, which expired as far back as 2008.