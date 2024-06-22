The Ministry of Interior has renewed the curfew hours for the Alavanyo and Nkonya townships, along with their surrounding areas in Ghana’s Volta and Oti Regions.

Effective from Sunday, June 23, 2024, the curfew prohibits movement within the designated area from 6:00 pm to 6:00 am.

Nkonya and Alavanyo have been entangled in a boundary dispute dating back to 1923. This land, rich in timber, bamboo, and cola nuts, has been a source of ongoing violence for many years.

The conflict escalated in May 2022 when a woman was shot and killed, and another person was injured.

The Volta Regional Peace Council urged an end to reprisal killings, noting that 85 lives had been lost since 1983.

Various methods have been employed to manage the conflict, including military and police interventions, court adjudications, peacebuilding initiatives involving stakeholders, and mediation efforts.

While the Ministry of Interior did not provide specific reasons for renewing the curfew, it reiterated the ban on carrying arms, ammunition, or any offensive weapons in the affected areas.

The statement warned that “any person found with arms or ammunition will be arrested and prosecuted.”

