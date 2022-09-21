Ghanaian actress, television presenter and musician, Emelia Brobbey, has flaunted parts of her house in a video as she displays her outfit for the day.

In the video, she was spotted wearing a white short-sleeved shirt paired with a pair of yellow trousers.

Her hair was a frontal lace wig which was short and hung over her shoulders. Her makeup was soft glam, with her eyeshadow and glossy lips highlighting her face.

The video captured her living room. There was a huge television nailed to the wall. The couches in the living room were made of metallic-like materials, which brought an elegant touch to the overall outlook of the living room.

The architectural design on the ceiling of the living room area, as well as the dining area, together with the lights, sparked up the entire area.

As she walked out of the house, the video showed the lovely outdoor area of the house as the evergreen carpet grass showed that it has been properly nurtured.

The marble tiles on the floor, both indoors and outside of the house, brought some simple yet radiant touch to the overall outlook of the house.

Photos of Emelia Brobbey’s twin sisters pop up

Check out Emelia Brobbey’s powerful performance at Gloria Sarfo’s mother’s one-week observation