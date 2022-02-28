Actress turned musician, Emelia Brobbey, took the stage to perform at Gloria Sarfo’s late mother’s one-week observation.

The event took place on Friday, February 25.

In videos posted online, the actress took the microphone to perform ‘M’atwen Awurade Anim’ by Rev. George Owusu Mensah.

Midway through her performance, madam Brobbey invited miss Sarfo to join her on the stage and urged her to stay strong and keep the faith.

–I foresee another lockdown – Gloria Safo

Sad scenes at Gloria Sarfo’s mother’s one-week celebration

I can’t sleep – Gloria Sarfo cries out

She was not the only creative industry stakeholder present at the observation to mourn with the actress.

Kalsum Sinare, Beverly Afaglo, Abena Kyei Boakye, Martha Ankomah and Peter Ritchie were among some of the people present.

Former Ashanti Regional Minister, Sampson Kwaku Boafo, was also present at the observation.

Madam Ophelia Yeboah died on February 11, at age 66. Although madam Sarfo broke the news on Instagram, she did not reveal what caused her mother’s death.