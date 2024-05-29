At the GITEX Africa exhibition in Marrakech, where INOI (https://apo-opa.co/4aJzVwq) is participating for the second time, the company proudly announces its successful market entries in Egypt and Tunisia through strategic partnerships with KANAWAT company and RAYENCOM, respectively. These achievements underline INOI’s commitment to broadening its footprint and enhancing mobile connectivity across the African continent.

Leveraging the momentum from these successes, INOI is excited to outline its next phase of expansion. The company has plans to start distribution in Morocco, Nigeria, and South Africa, aiming to deliver its innovative products to a broader audience in Africa.

Further underscoring its commitment to customer satisfaction and trust in product reliability, INOI is proud to introduce a global 777 days warranty for all its mobile devices. This industry-leading warranty ensures that customers can enjoy their INOI devices with even greater peace of mind.

Highlighting its latest advancements, INOI presented the INOI A54 SPECTRE as its flagship smartphone at the exhibition. This device boasts a 6.75 inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, an advanced AI camera system (with 50MP main camera) with AI, 12GB RAM, and 256GB ROM, crafted for performance enthusiasts.

Also showcased is the powerful inoiPad Max tablet, featuring a 12.6 inch QHD display and an MTK G99 processor, designed for both professional and personal use. The event also briefly highlights other recent models such as the INOI A14 EXPERIENCE and INOI A34 ADVENTURE, demonstrating INOI’s ongoing commitment to innovation.

INOI’s participation at GITEX Africa marks another significant step in its mission to enhance technological accessibility and user experience worldwide, particularly across Africa.

About INOI:

Founded in 2016 by a team of European telecom experts, INOI specializes in developing mobile devices that combine advanced technology with stylish design. The company continues to expand its global footprint, delivering innovative solutions that simplify and improve the lives of users worldwide.

