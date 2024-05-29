Adriano Mongini, CEO of upstream oil and gas company Azule Energy, will speak at the Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) 2024 conference, scheduled for October 2-3 in Luanda. This premier event gathers industry leaders, policymakers, and stakeholders to discuss the latest trends, opportunities, and challenges in Angola’s oil and gas sector.

Recently, Azule Energy entered into a farm-in agreement with exploration company Rhino Resources Namibia, securing a 42.5% stake in Block 2914A – located in PEL 85 of Namibia’s Orange Basin. As Angola’s neighbor, Namibia stands to benefit from Azule Energy’s commitment to leveraging its extensive experience in the oil and gas sector to foster growth and development beyond Angola. This strategic move highlights how Angolan expertise is positively impacting regional, emerging markets, showcasing the potential for cross-border collaborations to enhance energy security and economic development in Southern Africa.

As a key player in the Angola’s oil and gas sector, Azule Energy is deeply involved in various exploration, production, and development activities aimed at enhancing the nation’s oil and gas output. At AOG 2024, Mongini will highlight Azule Energy’s strategic initiatives and ongoing projects in Angola.

Azule Energy signed Risk Service Contracts in December 2023 with Angola’s national concessionaire National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency (ANPG) for offshore Blocks 46, 47, and 18/15 – located in the Lower Congo Basin. This initiative includes partnerships with energy company Equinor and Angola’s national oil company Sonangol, marking an important step in deepwater exploration.

The company recently celebrated a construction milestone for the Angola-bound Agogo FPSO, part of the Agogo Integrated West Hub project, which aims to optimize production in Block 15/06 – increasing output to 170,000 barrels of oil per day. The construction includes the lifting and installation of the first modules and the connection of the electrical system. This progress is a substantial advance towards the timely delivery of the FPSO. This project is notable for incorporating innovative emission reduction technologies, including the world’s first post-combustion carbon capture and storage unit on an FPSO.

Meanwhile, Azule Energy is committed to driving low-carbon oil and gas operations in Angola. The company partnered with software firm Palantir Technologies in 2023 to optimize and modernize its upstream production operations. Through this collaboration, Azule Energy will implement Palantir’s Foundry platform to enhance efficiency and effectiveness across its operations. This partnership aims to integrate data from wells, pipelines, and compressors, providing a comprehensive overview of operations.

Additionally, during the 2023 edition of AOG, Azule Energy signed an MoU Sonangol to boost decarbonization initiatives in Angola. The MoU focuses on identifying common interests in the decarbonization process, establishing a collaborative framework and exploring opportunities for renewable energy projects such as solar and wind, low-carbon businesses and nature-based solutions like forest conservation​.

Mongini’s participation in AOG 2024 underscores Azule Energy’s commitment to expanding its footprint in Angola and contributing to the country’s energy security. By joining AOG 2024, Azule Energy will demonstrate its dedication to advancing Angola’s oil and gas sector through strategic projects, innovative partnerships and sustainable practices.

