Action resumes in the Enterprise Cup this coming weekend with semifinal action in Kakamega and Nairobi.

Defending champions Kabras Sugar face Nondescripts at the Kakamega Showground in Kakamega Town, as they embark on their quest to reach the final and bid for a third successive title.

The second semifinal takes place at the KCB Sports Club in Ruaraka, on the outskirts of Nairobi where former champions KCB host Kenya Harlequin.

Enterprise Cup semifinal fixtures | Saturday 1 June 2024

Kabras Sugar v Nondescripts | 3pm | Kakamega Showground

KCB v Kenya Harlequin | 3pm | KCB Sports Club

Previous Winners

1930 Nairobi District

1931 Nairobi North

1932 West Kenya

1933 Eldoret

1934 Eldoret

1935 Eldoret

1936 Eldoret

1937 Nondescripts RFC

1938 Nondescripts RFC

1939 Eldoret

1940 Suspended due to World War II

1941 Suspended due to World War II

1942 Suspended due to World War II

1943 Suspended due to World War II

1944 Suspended due to World War II

1945 Suspended due to World War II

1946 Suspended due to World War II

1947 Eldoret

1948 Nakuru

1949 Nondescript RFC

1950 Nondescript RFC

1951 Nondescript RFC

1952 Coast Province

1953 West Kenya

1954 Nondescript RFC

1955 Kenya Harlequin FC

1956 Kampala RFC

1957 Kenya Harlequin FC

1958 Nakuru RFC

1959 Kenya Police RFC

1960 Nakuru RFC

1961 Impala RFC

1962 Nakuru RFC

1963 Nakuru RFC

1964 Kenya Harlequin FC

1965 Impala RFC

1966 Nondescripts RFC

1967 Kitale RFC

1968 Kampala RFC

1969 Kampala RFC

1970 Kampala RFC

1971 Impala RFC

1972 Impala RFC

1973 Impala RFC

1974 Impala RFC

1975 Nondescripts RFC

1976 Nondescripts RFC

1977 Nondescripts RFC

1978 Nondescripts RFC

1979 Nondescripts RFC

1980 Nondescripts RFC

1981 Nondescripts RFC

1982 Nondescripts RFC

1983 Nondescripts RFC

1984 Nondescripts RFC

1985 Mwamba RFC

1986 Mwamba RFC

1987 Suspended due to 4th All African Games

1988 Kenya Harlequin FC

1989 Nondescripts RFC

1990 Nondescripts RFC

1991 Nondescripts RFC

1992 Nondescripts RFC

1993 Nondescripts RFC

1994 Nondescripts RFC

1995 Kenya Harlequin FC

1996 Kenya Harlequin FC/Nondescripts RFC shared the trophy

1997 Mombasa Sports Club

1998 Nondescripts RFC

1999 Kenya Harlequin FC

2000 Impala RFC

2001 Impala RFC

2002 Impala RFC

2003 Impala RFC/Kenya Harlequin FC shared the trophy

2004 KCB RFC

2005 Impala RFC

2006 Mwamba RFC

2007 KCB RFC

2008 Nakuru RFC

2009 Kenya Harlequin FC

2010/11 Kenya Harlequin

2011/12 Not Played

2012/13 Mwamba RFC

2013/14 Nakuru RFC

2014/15 KCB RFC

2015/16 KCB RFC

2016/17 KCB RFC

2017/18 Homeboyz RFC

2018/19 Kabras Sugar

2019/20 Not played due to COVID19

2021 Not played due to COVID19

2022 Kabras Sugar

2023 Kabras Sugar

