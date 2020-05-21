Information Minister, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, has said the government is not reopening schools anytime soon.

He, however, explained that the government is in consultation with stakeholders on the possible opening up of schools should all the restrictions be lifted.

According him, the notion that the government was going to soon open up schools is wrong and misrepresented. He pleaded with the citizenry to exercise patience and await the final decision from the government as it continues to hold consultations.

“We have observed from media monitoring centre that government says that schools are to reopen soon. With the greatest of respect, it is not correct. Government did not say that schools are to reopen soon. What we are saying is that consultation on what it takes to reopen schools is what we are currently engaged in,” he clarified.

For some time now, calls on the government to reopen schools across the country have increased.

Among those calling for the immediate reopening of schools is the Ghana National Council of Private Schools.

This follows reports that management of the Ghana Education Service had made plans to reopen schools if the President’s public gathering ban directive which ends on May 31, 2020 is lifted.