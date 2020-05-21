Stonebwoy’s wife, Dr Louisa, has showcased her dancing skills in a latest video she shared with her fans on social media.

It was an all-family affair as Stonebwoy battled it out with his wife in a challenge dubbed the “Nominate Challenge”.

Nominate is one of the hit songs off Stonebwoy’s latest Anloga Junction album.

The ‘Nominate Challenge’ concept encourages fans to developed a choreographed move which is uploaded on social media with the hashtag, #NominateChallenge.

Stonebwoy’s wife Dr Louisa posted the video in which she asked fans declare a winner between her and her husband.

Who killed it? #NominateChallenge #MommyEdition Tag me in yours let me rate you too lol, she posted.

Stonebwoy commented on his wife’s video shortly after she posted it, saying Small play Norr you go carry back up ❤️ in apparent reference to their child who appeared in the video briefly.

Watch the video below: