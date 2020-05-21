Assistant Headmaster in charge of Academic, Apostle Safo School of Arts and Sciences at Awoshie Last Stop, Accra, Hughes Lartey has cautioned government against the re-opening of schools in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

According to him, primary school pupils will find it extremely difficult to cooperate with school authorities in ensuring their safety.

Mr Lartey gave the caution during a disinfection and fumigation exercise by Zoomlion Ghana Limited on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.

He, however, observed that students in the upper level to some extent may be able to observe the COVID-19 safety protocols.

To this end, he lauded the government for the initiative to have public schools in the country fumigated and disinfected, saying that despite his school being a private one, they were also entitled to the packages rolled out by government, particularly in these unprecedented times.

He said it was unfortunate that the central government excluded private schools from the stimulus package given to businesses.

“We register our schools as business entities, employ workers to ensure the safety of students and those workers would have to be paid so private schools also deserve the stimulus package,” he urged.

For his part, the Director of Santa Maria International School, Accra, Nana Darbo Nti urged parents to support school authorities to ensure the safety of their wards should the government give the green light for schools to re-open.

The exercise was undertaken by Fumigation Services Ghana Limited in collaboration with Zoomlion Ghana Limited.

And it was aimed at containing the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic and dealing with bedbugs which treatment had become a headache for many school authorities.

Speaking to the media after the exercise, General Manager of Fumigation Services Ghana Limited, Pius Asare Ayum, disclosed that Zoomlion Ghana Limited had engaged them to disinfect a number of senior high schools across the country of which Santa Maria International School was one of them.

Facilities fumigated and disinfected in both schools included classrooms, laboratories, library, kitchen, dormitories, school compound, car park, etc.