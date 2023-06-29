Joyce A. Bawah Mogtari (Esq.), an aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, has attributed the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) humiliating loss in the recent Assin North bye-election to the blatant abuse of incumbency, which was prominently displayed during the campaign.

She expressed her concerns about President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s premature comments on the ongoing legal case involving James Gyakye Quayson and the use of bribery and vote-buying tactics by the government to secure the seat.

Mrs. Mogtari highlighted the issue of incumbency abuse within Ghanaian politics, pointing out that the NPP’s defeat was partly due to their misuse of the advantages that come with being in power.

She stated, “One of the fallouts from the recent Assin North bye-election, where the NPP received a humiliating loss, was the incumbency abuse, which was on full display.”

Expressing her concerns over President Akufo-Addo’s bold statements about Mr Quayson potentially going to prison while the legal case was still ongoing, Mrs Mogtari questioned the fairness of the process and suggested that it may have influenced voters.

She remarked, “such premature comments raise questions about the fairness of the process and may have had an impact on the voters’ decision.”

Mrs. Mogtari also criticized the government’s use of questionable tactics, such as bribery and vote-buying, to sway voters.

