Information Minister, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, says the inclusion of the Adentan astroturf as a completed project was an error.

According to the Information Minister, the team in charge of verifying the projects might have overlooked it during their checks, causing the ‘ghost’ project to be listed in the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) delivery tracker website.

Speaking on JoyNews’ PM Express, Mr Oppong-Nkrumah said: “Well MMDCEs forward the dataset in…It turns out that it was inaccurate. Verifications were done and I’m sure they missed it.”

Regardless of this inaccuracy, the Information Minister maintained that the accusation by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) that the NPP had listed 26 other similar non-existent projects was untrue.

“Even if you took out that one or give or take the 26 that our colleagues in the NDC say that they had a challenge with, some of which I have seen tonight [and] even online, people go back to those places and say that ‘but that can’t be true’. We see these projects and put some of the videos online”.

The NDC earlier described 26 projects captured on the government’s delivery tracker website as non-existent.

According to the party, the achievements presented by Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Tuesday, August 18, was “a cocktail of blatant falsehoods, ghost projects, and stolen projects.”

The National Communications Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi, said this was a deliberate attempt by Dr Bawumia and President Nana Akufo-Addo, to distort the facts.

However, responding to these assertions, Mr Oppong-Nkrumah said, unlike the NDC that has been unable to compile a database for its infrastructural projects, the ruling NPP has been able to provide a database of all completed and ongoing projects during its tenure in office.

“The challenge has been to the colleagues on the other side to produce a database of how many projects they have done so that you can do the comparisons,” he said.

In his opinion, the total number of projects disputed by the NDC is a fraction of the verified ones.

“I am saying even if you discount 334, there is 17,000 infrastructure projects still out there”, he added.