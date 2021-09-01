The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has warned applicants against paying monies to middlemen in the service with the hope of getting recruited.

The warning comes on the back of the Service’s ongoing 2021 recruitment processes.

Head of Public Affairs at GIS Supt. Michael Amoako-Atta warned that the service has not contracted any middle man or agency to recruit applicants on its behalf hence persons who allow themselves to be fooled do so at their own risk.

“There is no connection or middle man in this process. Some fraudsters are also deceiving unsuspecting applicants that they have protocol recruitment connections. These are all fake portals and we urge the public to beware. The correct portal is gisrecritments.com hence the public should take note,” he said.

“We assure the public that you have every fair and equal opportunity to be recruited if you go through the correct processes and qualify. Don’t pass through anybody to get recruitment,” he added.

He added that the service closed down its recruitment website to address login traffic challenges but it has reopened it to allow applicants to go through the process smoothly.

“The traffic login traffic was so high that we had to close down the portal for an upgrade. We were getting about 1.4 million logins every 34 seconds so we had to close the portal. It is now back on hence applicants can log in and apply,” he said.

He also warned applicants against the submission of details that do not tally with what’s on their certificates.

ALSO READ: