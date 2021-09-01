In Christianity it is believed that pastors are supposed to be representatives of God on earth.

They are the ones who are supposed to spread the gospel on earth because God will not come down from heaven to speak to people for himself.

Things have become bad nowadays, with a lot of pastors just after financial gains.

This is all about a man who calls himself a pastor who was filmed by some members of the church doing the unthinkable to his members.

He decided to give Holy Water to his congregation with the hope that it would work wonders.

The pastor in question removed his clothes and trousers, he stepped into the water which was filled inside a big blue tank.

While he was naked, he got into the water with his bare foot and started speaking in tongues.

He then called on his congregation to come forward and drink from the water to receive blessings and miracles.

The congregants, because of their belief that a miracle does exist, agreed to drink from the dirty water and were even heard singing and dancing with joy.

Read people’s reactions below: