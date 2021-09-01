An 11-year-old boy was left with a 5cm-long stick hanging out of his scrotum after falling out of a tree.

The youngster, from Makassar in Indonesia, lost his footing while climbing the two-metre trunk.

The unidentified boy fell on a branch, which doctors revealed pierced his genitalia and missed his testicles by millimetres.

Medics gently prised the foreign object out and gave him antibiotics. He made a full recovery within a month.

Experts told MailOnline the boy was ‘fortunate’ the stick didn’t slam into his testicles or vital arteries, which could have led to life-changing injuries.