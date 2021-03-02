The Ghana Immigration Service at Berekum has arrested 54 Niger nationals over illegal entry when the country’s borders remain closed.

Chief Superintendent Carl Dogbegah said they were intercepted following a tipoff by the National Intelligence Bureau officer for Berekum West District.

He added that the service has a duty of repatriating them to Bawku and be sent back to Niger.

Explaining their intent, the leader of the Niger nationals, Amadu Zakari, said they were heading to Sampa in the Jaman North District to search for greener pastures.

He said they were invited over by some Niger nationals who have sought refuge at Sampa.

Meanwhile, Chief Superintendent Dogbegah has appealed to Ghanaians to help the security services arrest and repatriate foreigners who illegally enter Ghana.