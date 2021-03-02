Amina Rawlings, the third daughter of late former president, Jerry John Rawlings, is celebrating another milestone.

On Monday, March 1, 2021, Amina celebrated her birthday without the usual buzz that characterizes such days.

Even though many Ghanaians were not aware of her special day, her close friend, Ohemaa Afia Kobi Prempeh celebrated her on Twitter.

Ohemaa, who is the daughter of Asantehene Otumfuor Osei Tutu II, took to her personal twitter handle to celebrate Amina.

She released a video of Amina sipping coconut juice with the caption, “Happy Birthday My Beautiful Princess Amina.”

