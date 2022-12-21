The Comptroller-General of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) Kwame Asuah Takyi (Esq.) has been honoured at the 11th edition of the Ghana Leadership Awards at a ceremony in Accra.

He received awards in two categories comprising the Public Servant of the Year for his outstanding leadership, strength and dedicated public service across Ghana; and the Governance and Civil Leadership Award for his extraordinary Service to Ghana and humanity.

Mr Takyi, who could not hide his joy after receiving the award, expressed appreciation to the organisers for the recognition and the honour done him among a wide array of persons in the country.

He further stated that he is motivated by the award not to relent on his oars but rather to do better for the people of Ghana from his little corner.

He dedicated the award to President Nana Akufo-Addo for the opportunity to serve the good people of Ghana and also the Interior Minister, Hon Ambrose Dery under whose supervision he serves.

The Comptroller-General also dedicated the award which is a plague and certificates to his family for the support given to him all these years, and to all hardworking men and women of GIS, urging them to also do their best to make the Service proud.

Other recipients were the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), and Commissioner of Customs among others.

In a related development, the CGI has been awarded the International Association of Women Police (IAWP), male category award for his outstanding contribution to ensuring equal rights and opportunities for both men and women.

In a citation accompanying the award, IAWP stated that the CGI since assuming office in 2017 has consciously promoted the cause of women in a traditionally male-dominated institution.

Mr Takyi has demonstrated his commitment to enhancing the role of women in policy by introducing a new approach that includes gender-sensitive recruitment standards and implementing a progressive campaign for women to become actively engaged within specialist areas such as tactical and operational response units of the GIS.

IAWP President, Deborah Fried in presenting the award said “we are once again so pleased to acknowledge the supportive efforts of a male colleague who has not only advocated for women in policing but sends a strong community message that diversity is valued.”