The Minority in Parliament has voted against the GHS80 million earmarked for the National Cathedral project in 2023 and thus may have no public funding for it.

The National Cathedral has had its appropriation estimate in the 2023 budget stepped down.

This was when the Parliamentary Committee on Trade, Industry and Tourism met over the allocation of GHS80 million for the project in the 2023 budget.

At the Committee meeting, the Minority voted and won in numbers, thereby putting the funding of the project in limbo.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Bole Bamboi, and Member of the Committee, Yusif Sulemana, revealed that the Minority will never support a whopping GHS 80 million at a time when Ghana is broke and needed funds so badly.

The Environment, Science and Technology Committee Ranking Member, Ebenezer Okletey Teye Larbi, also called for the GHS80 to be re-channelled into research to help Ghana.

In 2022, government spent GHS58 million which generated a lot of public outcry while the Minority questioned the authority for the spending without Parliament sanctioning it.

ALSO READ:

National Cathedral will be Ghana’s collective thanksgiving to God – Akufo-Addo

Minority MPs kick against allocation of ₵80m to fund National Cathedral project

Government, going forward to fund same, put the National Cathedral secretariat under the Trade Ministry allocating GHS 80milloin which has also hit the rock.

Watch video above: