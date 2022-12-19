President Nana Akufo-Addo has reiterated his commitment to building the National Cathedral.

To him, the project when completed will be the collective thanksgiving of Ghanaians to God for blessings upon the country.

“Sparing us the ravages of civil war that have bedevilled the histories of virtually all our neighbours, and the outbreak of deadly mass epidemics but also as a rallying point for the entire Christian community of Ghana, which represents seventy-plus per cent of the population,” Akufo-Addo said in his address at the centenary celebration of the Ga Presbytery of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana at the Black Star Square on Sunday.

The President further appealed to the citizenry for prayers to enable him and his appointees to deliver on their mandate.

“I need the support of every Ghanaian, together with the prayers of the church, to help me and my government carry out our mandate successfully. Pray for me so that Almighty God will continue to give me wisdom, strength, courage and compassion to enable me to execute my duties as a good leader. With Him, all things are possible, as the battle is the Lord’s. For this, too, shall pass,” he urged.

This comes a few days after the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State, Togbe Afede XIV, asked the government to stop funding the construction of the controversial project.

According to him, the project is unproductive and not necessary in these circumstances.

This recommendation is part of 10 measures Togbe has proffered to the government to help solve the current economic crisis.

Meanwhile, the Minority in Parliament has kicked against the allocation of GH₵80 million in the 2023 budget to fund the project.

This follows the Finance Ministry’s revelation in November that an amount of ¢339 million has already been disbursed for the construction of the project.