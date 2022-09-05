The Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral project has said they do not need monetary support for the construction from the government, aside from the seed money.

A member of the Board, Joyce Rosalind Aryee, said their focus is on the Christian community to help construct the project.

According to her, they [Board of Trustees] understand the issues Ghanaians have raised against the usage of state funds for the construction.

The design for the National Cathedral

Speaking on GTV’s Talking Point on Sunday, September 4, Madam Aryee insisted that they will not depend on state funding for the construction.

“I know some people feel very strongly against and it is okay and it is okay to feel very strongly against it.

“In fact, the reason why we are sitting here talking is that apart from the seed money that the president promised, we don’t want money to come from the taxpayer.

“We don’t want the money to come from the taxpayer that is why we are sitting here today that let us all give to support,” she said.