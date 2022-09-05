President of the Republic, H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has backed the Black Stars of Ghana to be the first African country to win the FIFA World Cup.

This is contained in a speech ready on behalf of the President by Chief of Staff, Frema Osei Opare, at a dinner held on Saturday night in Accra as part of a two-day tour by the World Cup trophy in the country.

“We [Ghana] who were the first to gain our freedom and independence from colonial rule will be the first to bring the FIFA World Cup to Africa,” President Akufo-Addo had in his speech.

Ghana has qualified for this year’s World Cup which will be hosted in Qatar from November to December.

“I am of the firm conviction that Ghana will not only participate in the competition but will make the whole nation and by extension the African continent proud, with a great performance,” the President said.

Ghana will open their campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha.

Four days later, the Black Stars will return to action with a clash with South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Ghana will wrap up their group stage adventure with their much-anticipated encounter with Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.

Football fans also had the opportunity to take pictures with the trophy.