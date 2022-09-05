The Black Galaxies will pocket a double qualification bonus after beating Nigeria to qualify for the 2023 African Nations Championship [CHAN].

Having edged out Benin on a 4:0 aggregate, the Galaxies had to beat the Super Eagles B team to return to the CHAN for the first time in eight years.

After recording a 2-0 win at the Cape Coast Stadium in the first leg, Ghana was beaten 2-0 at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium to end the tie 2-2.

However, Annor Walker’s side defeated the Super Eagles B 5-4 after converting all spot-kicks.

The Black Galaxies had all their per diems arrears cleared and are set to get a double winning bonus.

“It’s true, we will do the needful. We have already spoken with the authorities at the Sports Ministry,” Chairman of the Black Galaxies, Dr Tony Aubynn, told Kumasi-based Akoma FM.

“The players have already received their per diems when we went to Nigeria and an agreement has been reached between the government and playing body that they will receive a double winning bonus for beating Nigeria.

“Looking at the approach made by the Sports Ministry, these guys will be enriched with some bonuses because the most sought after was the qualification and that has been achieved and I have so much confidence that the Ministry will do it,” he added.

The 2023 CHAN has been scheduled to kick off in Algeria next year.