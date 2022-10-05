Some Nigerien nationals, who were left stranded on the Achimota N1, have been sent to the offices of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS).

The GIS, sent a bus to transport the stranded Nigeriens to its offices, on Tuesday, 4 October 2022.

The Nigeriens are alleged to have been travelling to Côte d’Ivoire on a bus from Niamey, Niger but were dropped by the driver of the vehicle at the Achimota overhead on the N1, Monday, 3 October 2022.

The Nigeriens comprise, 10 children and 38 adults.

It is not known why the driver decided to leave the passengers stranded.