Former President of the Musicians Union of Ghana, Bice Osei Kuffour, popularly known as Obour, is seeking to transform his constituency if given the nod.

In his view, Asante-Akyem South needs a facelift when it comes to socio-economic development, thus, he has the magic wand to bring transformation in the country.

The ‘Konkontiba’ hitmaker, who faces four contenders including incumbent, Kwaku Asante Boateng, maintained he is the game changer.

Detailing his vision on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday, Obour said his focus is creating employment and getting a lot more young people to pursue their education to the tertiary level.

Already, with his Christiana Addo Memorial Foundation, he noted that, he has granted scholarships to senior high school graduates to enable them pursue courses in tertiary institutions.

“Granting the scholarship is in line with my mother’s dream of supporting the underprivileged in our community,” the aspiring Member of Parliament stressed.