Ghana’s number of Coronavirus cases has risen from 136 to 137 as at 8:00pm today, March 27, 2020, according to the Ghana Health Service.

Read details below:

As at the evening of 27 March 2020, fifty-nine (59) COVID-19 cases including four (4) deaths have been confirmed from the regular surveillance systems. All the four (4) deaths had underlying chronic medical conditions. Two have recovered and have been discharged. The remaining fifty-three (53) cases are doing well: fourteen (14) are being managed at home. The rest are on admission and responding well to treatment. Greater proportion of those on treatment with mild symptoms and are awaiting repeat of their laboratory tests to inform decision to discharge them.

ALSO: Elderly man dies of coronavirus at Ridge Hospital

Majority of the confirmed cases are Ghanaians, who returned home from other affected countries. Seven (7) are of other nationals namely: Norway, Lebanon, China, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Seventy-eight (78) among the travelers (1,030 in number), who were mandatory quarantined and tested, have tested positive for COVID-19.

In respect of contact tracing, a total of 1,006 contacts have been identified and are being tracked.

Out of these, two hundred and four (204) have completed the 14 days mandatory follow up.

Breakdown of 137 total cases

59 people within the general population of Ghana have been tested positive for COVID-19, including four deaths and two recovered patients.

The number of confirmed cases within those under mandatory quarantine remains at 78.

The number of active cases within the country now stands at 131.