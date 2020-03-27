Former Minister for Communications in the erstwhile Mahama administration, Dr Edward Omane Boamah, has explained his exclusion from the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) COVID-19 Response Team.

ALSO READ:

The 13-member committee is made up of professionals leading the party’s public advocacy and sensitisation on the infectious coronavirus as a responsible opposition.

When the team was outdoored by former President John Mahama, many raised concerns about why the former Communications Minister, who is also a medical doctor with very good communication skills, was not part.

To set the records straight, Dr Boamah on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday said his exclusion is not borne out of malice.

He explained that, as a leading member of the NDC, he chairs a lot of committees including Information and Communications Technology, Health and Manifesto committees of the party which keeps him very busy.

“We cannot overburden the same people and I think it doesn’t take anything away from the solid work the team has done so far,” the former Minister added.

Though he is not part of the team, Dr Boamah said he contributes a lot to the work of the NDC’s COVID-19 Response Team.