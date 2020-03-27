Coach C.K. Akonnor has joined the campaign to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic in the country by donating hand sanitisers to some street hawkers in Accra.

The 45-year-old, who was appointed in January this year as the head coach of the Black Stars, made the donation on Friday as he contributes towards the fight against the Covid-19.

Ghana has registered 137 coronavirus cases with four deaths as of Friday, March 27.

READ ALSO

“The #COVID19 outbreak has brought the world to a standstill and affects us all. I spent my afternoon today giving out hand sanitisers to some hawkers in the capital,” he tweeted.

The #COVID19 outbreak has brought the world to a standstill and yet together affects us all. I spent my afternoon today giving out hand sanitizers to some hawkers in the capital.



Let’s stay safe and healthy!#LetsStayAtHome#PrideAndPatriotism#LetsWinThisTogether pic.twitter.com/GNiTZ46nKX — CK Akonnor (@akonnor_ck) March 27, 2020

The spread of the virus forced the suspension of the football activities on the continent with the Black Stars double-header 2021 Africa Cup of Nation qualifier against Sudan affected.

Currently, the Ghana Premier League has also been suspended.