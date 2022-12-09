Broadcaster Bridget Otoo has recalled how she proudly voted for John Dramani Mahama, the 2020 presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), back in 2020.

Although the former president of Ghana failed in his attempt to be re-elected into office, Bridget has pledged to vote for Mr Mahama in the next general election, which comes off in 2024.

“Yes. I’m proud I voted @JDMahama and will do it again in 2024,” she tweeted on Thursday.

It is, however, not certain that the NDC will elect Mr Mahama as their flagbearer for 2024, but when they do, he has a sure vote from Bridget Otoo.

Wednesday, December 7, 2022, marked exactly two years since Ghanaians went to the polls to elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as president with Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as the Vice-President of the Republic of Ghana.