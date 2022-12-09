A video of Black Stars Midfielder Thomas Partey speaking Spanish has surfaced online, and this has gotten the internet buzzing with comments from netizens.

According to sources, Thomas Partey, at the time, was playing for Atletico Madrid, and he was captured interacting with the media during a press conference at Anfield.

The old video was recorded on March 10, 2020, in Liverpool, United Kingdom. The focus of the presser was centered on Atletico Madrid facing Liverpool FC in their UEFA Champions League round of 16 second-leg match on March 11, 2020.

The video has sparked massive reactions on social media as many Ghanaians express awe at the fact that he speaks fluent Spanish.