Asante Kotoko sensation Clinton Opoku has resumed training after a lengthy layoff, the club has confirmed on Thursday.

The 19-year-old has been sidelined since January after sustaining an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury.

Following a 11-month layoff with anterior cruciate ligament injury (ACL), Clinton Opoku has returned to full team training.



Happy to have you back Clint 😊✌️#AKSC

However, the promising forward has successfully undergone a surgery and has resumed training with the playing body.

Opoku made only one appearance for Asante Kotoko — against Aduana Stars during the 2021/22 season — since joining them from Phar Rangers.

The promising forward joined the Porcupine Warriors on a four-year deal from Phar Rangers in 2021.

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko have resumed training for the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League which returns on December 18 across the country.