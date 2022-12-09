Asante Kotoko sensation Clinton Opoku has resumed training after a lengthy layoff, the club has confirmed on Thursday.
The 19-year-old has been sidelined since January after sustaining an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury.
However, the promising forward has successfully undergone a surgery and has resumed training with the playing body.
Opoku made only one appearance for Asante Kotoko — against Aduana Stars during the 2021/22 season — since joining them from Phar Rangers.
The promising forward joined the Porcupine Warriors on a four-year deal from Phar Rangers in 2021.
Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko have resumed training for the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League which returns on December 18 across the country.