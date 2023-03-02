Three-time Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has officially declared his intention to yet again lead the party into elections.

Launching his bid on Thursday, March 2 in the Volta Region, the former President described himself as a “proven servant leader” who has the magic wand to reclaim power for the NDC.

He said it is glaring that the NDC family, both men and women, young and old, far and near, are firmly behind his intention to become president again.

“I feel humbled by your love and I hope you all know that I love you too,” he stated at the Cedi Auditorium at the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS), where the campaign launch was held.

He pledged to return the generosity of delegates who will vote for him on Saturday, May 13, when the NDC goes to polls to elect its 2024 flagbearer.

“I pledge to you that I will return your generosity and your blessings with hard work.”

The former President took on the current administration, describing it as “clueless” and “callous” with the economy saddled with unsustainable debt.

He promised to grow the economy and create more sustainable jobs for the youth.

The former President also thanked the rank and file of his party as well as individuals and professionals who have created groups to contribute to his bid.

He made especial mention of Professor Joshua Alabi, who picked his nomination forms on his behalf on Wednesday, February 22, and, indeed, all the supporters who accompanied him to the party’s headquarters on that day.

Former President Mahama also paid glowing tribute to illustrious sons and daughters of the NDC from the Volta Region, requesting a minute’s silence for the departed ones.