Carabao Cup winners Manchester United came from a goal down to beat West Ham and move into the FA Cup quarter-finals in a frantic finish at Old Trafford.

Alejandro Garnacho curled in a last-minute strike past Alphonse Areola before Fred steered in an injury-time third goal to put the hosts into the last eight and see off the battling Hammers.

West Ham scored first early in the second half through Said Benrahma’s powerfully-struck shot which flew into the top corner past David de Gea.

The home players had thought the ball had gone out for a throw-in, with Diogo Dalot and Antony both stopping.

That allowed the space for Benrahma to exploit and score, with a video assistant referee (VAR) confirming Tomas Soucek had kept the ball in play.

United thought they had equalised through Casemiro’s header – only for it to be ruled out for offside after a VAR check.

But the home side did manage to equalise in the 77th minute when Nayef Aguerd, under pressure from Wout Weghorst, headed into his own net from Bruno Fernandes’ excellent corner.

However, Garnacho, who also scored a last-minute winner in United’s 2-1 win over Fulham in November, was the Old Trafford hero with a fine finish to put his side ahead. Fred added a third with virtually the last kick of the game.