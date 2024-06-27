North Tongu Member of Parliament (MP) Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has said he is ready to meet Freddie Blay, the former National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and his family in court.

However, Mr Ablakwa says he is yet to receive any writ from the Blay family.

The Blay family has threatened to sue the lawmaker following his claims on the unlawful acquisition of the Labadi beach front.

This follows Mr Blay’s demand for an apology and retraction over the allegation.

However, Mr Ablakwa has stated he is not intimidated by the threat of legal action, asserting that he stands by his statements.

“The Blay family keep issuing threats upon threats, I have said look what are they waiting for? I am ready. I am not one who shies away from the court. So, I know that it is a tough job. People will threaten you with legal suits, will try to silence you.

“So, I am not one who fears the court. I am ready for the writ anytime they issue it. But for now, I can confirm to you that they have not reached me yet,” he stated in an interview on Accra-based Citi FM.

