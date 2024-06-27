Former England captain Wayne Rooney says midfielder Jude Bellingham looks “very frustrated” at Euro 2024.

The Real Madrid player, 20, scored the only goal in England’s opening Group C match against Serbia but has struggled to make an impact in draws against Denmark and Slovenia.

“Jude starts the first game well but I’m sure he’d tell you himself he hasn’t the best games in the last two games,” Rooney told the Football Daily podcast.

“For me, he’s looked very frustrated, I’ve been there exactly the position he’s in, even the game yesterday, you saw him throwing his arms up in the air.

“As a talisman for England and Real Madrid, I haven’t heard him in speak. What is the reason for that? As one of the iconic players now for England in the squad, he should be fronting that.

“That tells me that he’s probably not quite right in the tournament.

“He’s giving it his all, 100%, I don’t think that’s the problem. You want players demanding more from their team-mates, and I think that’s what he was trying to do.

“So, it’s not a criticism, it is a compliment in some ways but you just don’t want that to boil over to the point where he might pick up a silly red card.”

England’s display in the 1-1 draw with Denmark in their second group game was widely criticised by pundits, with captain Harry Kane calling for more positivity from the media before the Slovenia game, adding that former players should remember how “tough” tournament football is.

Southgate said that criticism and the angry reaction by some supporters after the Slovenia draw was “creating an unusual environment” which is “causing an issue” for the players.

Former England players Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards have defended their comments, saying they were always constructive and wanted the team to do well.

Rooney ‘shocked’ at Chilwell omission

Rooney has also questioned Southgate’s decision to pick just one natural left-back in his squad in Luke Shaw, who is not yet fully fit, and thinks Chelsea’s Ben Chilwell should have been included to give the side more balance.

Shaw has yet to feature in Germany with right-back Kieran Trippier filling in on the left.

Chilwell was left out of the squad after an injury-hit season that restricted him to 12 Premier League appearances.

“I was very surprised and really shocked that Ben Chilwell didn’t get picked just for balance of having a left footed player there,” said Rooney.

“You’re talking about Ben Chilwell who’s playing at Chelsea and he’s played well for England in the past.

“Do you play Tripper or [Joe] Gomez there? Do you bring Kyle Walker across?

“There’s so many imbalances about the team. Phil Foden, should he play on the left, or right, or as a 10? There’s so many questions about that.”