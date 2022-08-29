Being a Member of Parliament (MP) in Ghana comes with a lot of prestige and popularity.

However, the low side is when these prestigious members are voted out of power.

Sharing a bitter experience on life after Parliament is the former MP for Dade-Kotopon and former Deputy Agric Minister, Nii Amasah Namoale.

Speaking to Adom News‘ Ohene Amponsah Mr Namoale indicated that he has been searching for jobs but has been unsuccessful with family and friends as his only support for survival.

Almost bursting into tears, Mr Namoale revealed that he lives on the benevolence of friends who occasionally support him.

“Those I helped while in office, some of them pass by or call and send me cash.

“Since I have been unsuccessful looking for a job, I tried creating my job so now I am a commissioner of oath,” he said.

He also gave instances when some of his colleagues “are down with health conditions and are not able to help themselves, others are poor and cannot take care of their families.”

Despite these challenges, Mr Namoale maintained he never regrets serving the good people of La Dade -Kotopon.