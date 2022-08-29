A groom, Obinna Dike, and five others including relatives and friends were found dead a morning after his traditional marriage.

Spokesperson of the State Police Command, who disclosed this in a statement, said eight others are, however, responding to treatment.

According to the PPRO, the victims attended Obinna’s traditional wedding ceremony on Friday, August 26, and continued with the celebration when they returned home.

The following morning, Saturday, August 27, they were all found unconscious in a room with foamy discharge from their mouths.

The victims were rushed to a hospital where six, including the groom, were confirmed dead while eight others are responding to treatment.

The police have described the deaths as sudden and unnatural.

The Police Commissioner has ordered for a full-scale investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the death and hospitalisation of the victims.

