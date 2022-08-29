North Tongu Member of Parliament (MP), Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has rolled out an initiative to scrap medical fees for victims of rape and defilement.

The policy, according to Mr Ablakwa, allows for health facilities to be reimbursed at regular intervals from his office.

He indicated that since May 2022, no victim of rape, defilement, or domestic violence have been charged any police medical forms fees or any other unconscionable levy in any of their medical facilities.

He disclosed this in a Facebook post as he announces the successful implementation of the policy which he said was contained in a first-quarter assessment report.

“I am deeply grateful to all my amazing partners, particularly, the District Health Directorate, Hospital Heads and the District Police Commander for this feat. Together, we make the right impact,” the MP wrote.

The 2020 National Democratic Congress running mate, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang ahead of the general election announced a similar initiative.

Speaking at a town hall meeting in Cape Coast, she explained: “By this, we are acknowledging the realities some women in the country go through and how some institutions have let them down.”